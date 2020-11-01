Advertisement

The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention hosts a spooky scavenger hunt

The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention hosts a spooky scavenger hunt
The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention hosts a spooky scavenger hunt(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Families had a day of science and Halloween spirit at the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention. Kids and adults of the community learned about steam inventions in a spooky way.

Gwen Blanchett, Cade Museum Market Director, said the museum hoped to introduce a safe alternative to trick or treat with a game that’s quite familiar.

“In our own trick or treat style we have a special scavenger hunt for today only,” said Blanchett. “In each of our spaces, we have a special activity set up that has kinda the Halloween-ish that’s still on our steam track.”

Although there were toys along the way, after completing the scavenger hunt participants received a bag of treats.

Due to COVID-19, the museum enforced a mask requirement and a maximum capacity of 163 people at a time.

