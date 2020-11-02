Advertisement

Holiday lights at Depot Park are turned on for the first time this holiday season

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a winter wonderland at Depot Park as North-Central Florida gets in the holiday spirit.

“I like that they are colorful,” said 5-year old Levi.

The lights turned on for the holiday season on Sunday night, and people of all ages traveled to see them in person.

Leo, who is 10-years-old, said the lights “are so beautiful.”

4-year-old Joy said that her favorite color is “red.”

While Joy and Levi, who are siblings, take time to enjoy the lights, they are getting a head start on Christmas preparations. Before heading to depot park, they “decorated our Christmas tree.”

With the lights turning on, everyone knows the holidays are here. The lights will be on every night throughout the holiday season.

