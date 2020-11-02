Marion County Sheriff’s deputies will be at the polls

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you plan on voting in person Tuesday, you can expect to see more than just other registered voters at your polling place.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies will be at all of the polling locations at the request of the Supervisor of Elections.

“Typically there’s a 150 foot barrier that they allow for folks to get close, there’s not soliciting in that area, he just wants to make sure that those areas are protected and people can come peacefully and vote without being harassed without being threatened, coerced or anything else and that’s all,” MCSO Public Information Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

They won’t be inside polling places unless they personally go in to vote. They’ll be stationed outside to make sure voters are safe while casting their ballot.

“This is a right and a privilege that we have as Americans and here as deputy sheriffs, we’re sworn to protect that constitution and protect Americans so that’s what we plan on doing,” Bloom added.

Something else that Sheriff’s deputies said to keep in mind is, even if you have your concealed carry license, no firearms will be allowed inside.

This is something they will be enforcing.

