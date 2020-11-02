Advertisement

NCFL political party leaders give final remarks ahead of Election Day

By Brianda Villegas
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While political party candidates have been making their final pushes to campaign, the chairs of the Alachua County Republican Party and Alachua County Democratic Party said they would like to encourage voters to come out on Election Day to help make a difference.

Alachua County Republican Party Chair Ed Braddy said voters should be prepared to get to the polls early and wait.

“If there are still some undecided voters, it’s still not too late to learn about the candidates. Whether it’s a national office or even our local county commission races,” Braddy said.

He also said the local Republican Party has candidates who can change the stagnant leadership in Alachua County.

“For people who are really frustrated with the high poverty rate in Alachua County and crumbling infrastructure, you really have to vote against the dominant one political party monopoly, if you really want to see change,” Braddy said.

Alachua County Democratic Party Chair Cynthia Chestnut said voters should be encouraged to show up on Election Day.

“Don’t let anyone intimidate you into not showing up, because we need them to show up and people pay the price for them to be able to vote,” Chestnut said.

She also said she is interested in seeing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act passed to get rid of what she called voter suppression.

“I want them to go into the voting booth thinking about who is concerned about their healthcare, who’s concerned about building back the economy of America, who’s concerned about unity, bringing us all together,” Chestnut said.

In the State of Florida, polls open at 7am and close at 7pm on Election Day.

For more information about polling locations across North Central Florida, you can click here.

