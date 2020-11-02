Ocala Fire Rescue collects donations for the holiday season

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue is collecting donations for the holiday season.

Every year the organization collects donations for different charities in the area.

They will be collecting food items for Marion County’s annual ‘Bring the Harvest Home’ event, toys for ‘Toys for Tots’ in addition to toiletries and baby items for other charities.

All seven fire stations in Ocala will serve as drop off locations.

* Station #1 – 505 NW MLK Jr. Ave.

* Station #2 – 2701 SE 36th Ave.

* Station #3 – 320 NE Eighth Ave.

* Station #4 – 3300 SW 20th St.

* Station #5 – 2340 NE 25th Ave.

* Station #6 – 5220 SW 50th Ct.

* Station #7 – 885 SE 31st St.

“We make it a point to go through every single item, and like I said, the beauty of the collection sites is that you are leaving it at a trusted location and we give it to someone that’s local here in the community so these are not items that are going to be dispersed throughout the entire state, they’ll stay right here in Marion County so it’s very nice to know that you’re helping people that are in your back yard,” OFR Public Information Officer, Ashley Lopez said.

The agency will be accepting donations until December 11th.

Accepted Items:

* Canned items (meats, fruits, vegetables, soup)

* Dry goods (pasta, rice, dried beans, cereal)

* Other non-perishables (fruit cups, juice boxes, peanut butter, crackers)

* Toiletries (soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes)

* Baby items (baby food, diapers, wipes)

* New, unwrapped toys in original packaging

