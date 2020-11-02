Advertisement

Previewing candidates for Bradford County Commission District 1

Carolyn Brown Spooner is facing Robby Stokley
By AJ Willy
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Democrat Carolyn Brown Spooner is running against Republican Robby Stokley for the Bradford County Commission District 1 seat formerly held by Ross Chandler, who is retiring.

Both Spooner and Stokley grew up in Bradford County. Spooner was mayor of Starke for 12 years, something she says prepared her well to be a county commissioner.

“You know, you have to be able to work with people, you have to be able to do your research, go out into the community and see what the needs are," Spooner said. "Explore those things, be prepared for meetings.”

We reached out to Robby Stokley multiple times, but never got a response. According to his candidate statement on Facebook, he has been employed with the department of corrections for 18 years. He also says although he is running as a Republican, he is here for everybody in Bradford County.

"If I’m elected, I would like to see something done particularly in the area where I live with the RJE gym and working collectively with concerned citizens and with our citizens coming together to make that a state of the art place for children to go to,” Spooner said.

Spooner won the primary over James “Bat” McNeal and Sim Oliver Crum. Stokley was unopposed.

