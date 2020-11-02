ASO investigating two shootings on Halloween

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings on Halloween.

According to ASO, deputies responded to two shootings on Halloween: one in the area of Micanopy around 9:37 a.m. and another at the Waldo Motor Sports Complex at 1:56 p.m..

In the first incident, investigators say the 54-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to his leg in a secluded part of Micanopy. The man received aid and was transported to an area hospital for the non-life threatening wound. The victim told deputies that he was kidnapped at gunpoint the night earlier from a gas station in Gainesville. He was driven around and eventually told to exit the car in the wooded area, when he decided to run. He told investigators the suspect shot at him several times, hitting once. He remained in the woods overnight eventually requesting help from a motorist.

ASO says there are two suspects, one was the driver and one the passenger with the gun.

“The suspects are both described as black males between the ages of 20 to 30 years old,” said ASO in a press release. “The vehicle is described as a grey or tan four-door car. We are asking that anyone with information they feel may be related to this investigation to contact the Combined Communications Center at 352-955-1818. Callers can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest by calling Crime Stoppers at 372-STOP (7867).”

On Saturday, deputies also responded to the Waldo Motor Sports complex, where they found a 40-year-old woman shot in the leg. Investigators believe that the shot likely came from a nearby residence where people were target practicing.

he woman was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. ASO is consulting with the state attorney’s office, however, there are no charges filed at this time.

