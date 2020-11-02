Advertisement

The Electoral College: How it works and the debate over its future

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Electoral College is written in the Constitution in Article II, Section I.

Hans Von Spakovsky from The Heritage Foundation believes the Founding Fathers got it right.

“They were afraid that if you had a president elected based simply on the national popular vote, the candidates would simply go to the big cities, the big urban areas, and they would ignore the smaller states, the more rural areas of the country," Von Spakovsky explained.

In 48 states and Washington, D.C., the winner of the popular vote in that state gets all the electoral votes for the state.

Maine and Nebraska allocate two electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote in that state and one electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each congressional district. There are two congressional districts in Maine and three in Nebraska.

A candidate needs at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the election.

Five times in U.S. history, the winner of the presidential election did not win the popular vote – including George W. Bush in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016. That’s twice in the past five elections, and there is a growing call to abolish the Electoral College.

“The Electoral College basically empowers those small and mid-size states over the larger states where the economic activity is taking place," said Darrell West, from The Brookings Institution. "That is not a sustainable system in the long run.”

West supports a direct popular election – meaning people would vote directly for a candidate, not an elector. He said a constitutional amendment would most likely be required to abolish the Electoral College.

An alternative would be to keep the Electoral College, but have the states award their electors to the winner of the nationwide popular vote, not the state’s popular vote.

So far, 15 states and Washington, D.C. have signed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact supporting this plan– totaling 196 electoral votes. The compact needs 74 more electoral votes to take effect.

Senior Reporter/Executive Producer Ted Fioraliso, Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim, and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Legal armies ready if cloudy election outcome heads to court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
Both sides say they’re ready, with thousands of lawyers on standby to march into court to make sure ballots get counted, or excluded.

National Politics

President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden send out representatives to campaign on their behalf in the Sunshine State

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden send out representatives to campaign on their behalf in the Sunshine State

News

NCFL political chairs address impact of early voting in Presidential election

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
The political chairs of Alachua and Gilchrist County shared their thoughts on the impact of early voting for the 2020 General Election.

News

Washington D.C. veteran and a political newcomer face-off in hopes of representing North-Central Florida in Congress

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
Washington D.C. veteran and a political newcomer face-off in hopes of representing North-Central Florida in Congress

News

Former senior advisor to President Obama weighs in on presidential and 3rd district race in Florida

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Political analysts and Americans alike are keeping an eye on Florida, including former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, Steven Schale.

Latest News

News

President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop in the Villages

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff and Julia Laude
President Donald Trump is back in the battleground state of Florida on Friday, when the campaign made a stop in the Villages.

News

US officials: Russia and Iran have obtained voter info

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
It is against federal law to intimidate voters, and officials in the affected areas are working with FBI and Homeland Security to find out who is behind the emails.

News

Thousands come out to support President Donald Trump in Ocala

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By Julia Laude and Ruelle Fludd
Trump is back on campaign trail after halting all campaign events after testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. He made a stop in Ocala on Friday night.

News

Joe Biden campaign makes a stop in Florida

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Democrats in Marion County are coming out to support their candidate on Friday night.

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to The Villages as part of his campaign tour weeks before the election

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:40 AM EDT
The race for the White House is heating up, and the election is just weeks away. The vice president made his way to The Villages to talk to supporters.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."