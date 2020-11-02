The Week Ahead: The stories you need to look out for during the week of Nov. 2nd

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County Commission is holding an in-person meeting Monday at 10 am. The commission will discus CARES act funding and how to continue to disperse it.

The meeting will also be streamed, and people can attend the meeting in-person, or submit questions virtually.

--

On Tuesday, the general election will take place. there are numerous races happening across North-Central Florida, including the race to replace current FL District-3 Representive Ted Yoho.

TV20 will have coverage through out the day and night, providing you updates on all national, state and local races.

--

On Friday the Melrose Fire Dept., along with Lake Area Ministries food pantry and Feeding Northeast Florida, will host their first of two food drives this holiday season.

The giveaway begins at 10 am and will last until noon. People will be asked to start lining up at 101 Park St. Melrose, FL 32666.

They will host a second giveaway on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.