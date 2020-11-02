Transcripts: Republican and Democratic congressmen discuss Hunter Biden emails

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - It’s a story that you may have heard, but that hasn’t been reported by many TV news networks: Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Allegations from a former business partner that Joe Biden’s son leveraged his family’s name and position to profit on overseas business deals.

Greta Van Susteren is Gray’s chief national political analyst, and over the course of the last couple weeks she’s been asking congressmen on both sides of the aisle about the controversial story.

Here are the transcripts:

Here is that portion of the transcript:

Greta: Hunter Biden is an issue that President Trump brings up at every rally. Vice President Biden says it’s a distraction, that it’s a smear campaign. Is it a legitimate issue or not? Is it a distraction? Is it real? Is it a fair? Tell me what you think.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R): I think it’s legitimate to wonder why so much of the media simply refuses to get to the bottom of it and determine exactly what happened there. But frankly, I think the President would be better off in this final weekend talking about the record setting, never before happened growth in GDP in the last quarter, how he led us to significant economic opportunities space through the first three years in the administration, how he’s prepared to do that again. He gets to decide what he’s going to talk about. I think his strongest argument is the economy and there was never better evidence of the economy roaring back than the highest quarterly growth in GDP ever. Almost twice the previous record, which I think was in 1950.

Greta: You so quickly moved from the issue of Hunter Biden to the President talking about the economy. And I know you’re on Senate Intel, so it sort of makes me think that maybe the Hunter Biden story isn’t... Because that would fall in your lap, because it has to do with China. So, am I to read anything into the fact that the Senate intelligence committee doesn’t seem interested in this?

Sen. Roy Blunt (R) : No. No. You shouldn’t read anything into that. I think this is a story that if it does develop, it’s gonna develop over time. There’s not been enough immediate interest in looking at it. The President can’t carry a story like that all by himself, but he can carry the economic message all by himself. And I think that’s the stronger of the two messages, but I’m not giving him advice on the campaign trail every day. If I was, it would be talk to the people about what we’re going to do, how you’re going to be able to do it better than anybody else. And you’ve got plenty of evidence to prove that important case on the economy”

Greta: Both candidates at the debate said the other was compromised by dealings with foreign countries. Let me focus first on Vice President Biden. If that laptop of his son, forget where he got it, whether it got from mayor Giuliani or wherever it came from, but if the emails are authentic, if those are emails that actually belong to the vice president’s son, and they bring in mention of his father, do you support an investigation into that to find out what’s going on? And is that an important thing for American people?

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D): This is exactly what Russia does in terms of planting information so that we get sidetracked on that information. Greta, let me just go back to, I will quote Lindsey Graham, a person I don’t often agree with, but I think he was absolutely right when he said this. He said that God made no finer person than Joe Biden and that Joe Biden is an honest and honorable man. And so I believe it.

Greta: Well, let me just back up one more time to the Biden thing. And I realize that there’s a lot of questions about how these emails came to fruition, I mean, how they came out in the public domain. But nonetheless, at least I don’t think there’s any question on the authenticity of the emails themselves. So focusing simply on the content of the emails, does the content that the emails, is there anything that you think the vice president should explain? Is there anything that gives you reason to pause that maybe the American people need more of an explanation as to whether or not hunter Biden got some special deal or something because of the advantage of his father being vice president, whether the vice president knew about it?

Sen. Bob Casey (D): I don’t think there’s any reason for him to be answering those questions. Look, a lot of this stuff about his son is a last ditch effort for a failing candidate. The president’s a failing candidate because he’s not answering the two questions everybody’s got on their minds, the virus and jobs.

This story made its way to Capitol Hill, where the senate homeland security and governmental affairs committee is in the early stages of trying to verify whether the texts and emails are legitimate.

Meanwhile, NBC news, one of the many networks who notably have not covered the story, published a detailed account of their efforts, citing a lack of access to the same files that the New York Post and Wall Street Journal used in their investigative reporting.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.