Two Gators to miss first half vs. Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gator defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell have been suspended for the first half of this week’s Florida-Georgia matchup in Jacksonville following their ejections for fighting during an on-field melee at halftime of this past Saturday’s win over Missouri. Additionally, Florida head coach Dan Mullen was fined $25,000 for violating SEC Bylaws governing sportsmanship.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued this statement condemning the actions of both teams:

“There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night. Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game. Running on the field to confront a game official, the gathering of teams in an on-field confrontation and student-athletes throwing punches are all disappointing at any time, but even more so as we work to support healthy competition during a pandemic.”

Mullen issued his own statement acknowledging his role in the incident:

“I respect the decision from the conference office. As the head coach, it is my responsibility to defuse these types of situations, and I didn’t live up to that standard.”

Four Missouri players will also sit out the first half of their next game, also against Georgia, on Nov. 14.

