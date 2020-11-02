Advertisement

Two Gators to miss first half vs. Georgia

Florida head coach fined, reprimanded following on-field fight at halftime vs. Mizzou
Florida head coach Dan Mullen, center, raises his fist to cheering Florida fans after an argument at the end of the first half as he was escorted to the locker room by law enforcement officers during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida head coach Dan Mullen, center, raises his fist to cheering Florida fans after an argument at the end of the first half as he was escorted to the locker room by law enforcement officers during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gator defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell have been suspended for the first half of this week’s Florida-Georgia matchup in Jacksonville following their ejections for fighting during an on-field melee at halftime of this past Saturday’s win over Missouri. Additionally, Florida head coach Dan Mullen was fined $25,000 for violating SEC Bylaws governing sportsmanship.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued this statement condemning the actions of both teams:

“There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night.  Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game. Running on the field to confront a game official, the gathering of teams in an on-field confrontation and student-athletes throwing punches are all disappointing at any time, but even more so as we work to support healthy competition during a pandemic.”

Mullen issued his own statement acknowledging his role in the incident:

“I respect the decision from the conference office. As the head coach, it is my responsibility to defuse these types of situations, and I didn’t live up to that standard.”

Four Missouri players will also sit out the first half of their next game, also against Georgia, on Nov. 14.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gators sound off after dominant win over Missouri

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:57 AM EDT

Sports

Sports Overtime 10-30-2020

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Sports Overtime gives the latest scores and highlights for high school football for North Central Florida.

News

Sports Overtime 10-30-2020

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT

Sports

Gator Insider: Gator football returns after two weeks

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT

Latest News

Sports

GATOR INSIDER: Gator football returns after two weeks due to COVID spread

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
|
By WCJB STAFF
Steve Russell previews the matchup with Mizzou in this week's Gator Insider.

Sports

Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Juan Resendiz

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT
This week's Meldon Law Scholar athlete features Juan Resendiz a distance runner from Branford High School.

Sports

Several local girls volleyball teams advance to regionals

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT
High school teams in NCFL are in the midst of volleyball playoffs.

National

Dodgers win 1st World Series title since 1988

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:08 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Dodgers posted the best record in the majors during this pandemic-shortened season, then rallied in the final game to claim a most elusive crown.

News

Florida Gators add six new COVID-19 cases in weekly update

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
In total 37 players have tested positive for the virus in the month of October.

News

Dan Mullen and the No. 10 Florida Gators return to work after COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
No. 10 Florida is back to work on Monday after a COVID-19 outbreak saw at least 31 players and several staff members, including head coach Dan Mullen, test positive for the virus.