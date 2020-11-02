UF College of Medicine appoints first female dean in program history

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Medicine has appointed a new dean, who will become the first female to hold the position in the 64 year history of the program.

Colleen Koch will take over the responsibilities of dean for the College of Medicine. As dean, Koch will serve as chief academic and executive officer for the College of Medicine, the largest college within the UF Health academic health center. She received her medical degree from the University of Cincinnati and her training in anesthesiology from Harvard Medical School’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Koch currently serves as a professor and chair of the department of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins, and will begin her new role January 10th.

Koch says, “In my new role, i do hope to inspire young women to pursue opportunities and careers in science and medicine. For those already in science and medicine, i hope to inspire women to pursue leadership opportunities that can help shape the future of medicine.”

Prior to joining Johns Hopkins in 2014 to lead its anesthesiology department, Koch practiced at the Cleveland Clinic for 22 years, while also serving in numerous roles in research, education, administration and medical operations.

