5-year-old dies after falling out of vehicle in Suwannee County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating an accident that led to the death of a child in Suwannee County Sunday.

In the traffic accident report, troopers said at 5:40 an SUV was being towed by another SUV westbound on 180th street due to engine troubles.

That’s when a 5-year-old boy from McAlpin fell out of the passenger seat and onto the pavement. He was taken to Lake City Medical Center, where he died.

None of the people in either vehicle were wearing seatbelts according to the report.

