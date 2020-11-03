Advertisement

City of Gainesville opens cold shelters

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is activating their cold night shelters.

City officials anticipate temperatures to dip below the 45 degree threshold to open the shelters, Monday night.

The Saint Francis House and Grace Marketplace will provide overnight shelter to those in need.

The Saint Francis House provides for families, women, and children.

Grace Marketplace primarily accepts individuals.

The shelters will open on cold nights through March 31, 2021.

