Election 2020 Live Updates: Polls are open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Election day has arrived in Florida.
TV20 will have you covered on the air and online with all the latest information about the presidential race and of course in North Central Florida.
Starting from 5 p.m., WCJB will have live cut-ins on the air throughout the night with the latest results and poll numbers, while we will also post up to date information in this story.
This story will also include links to all our stories posted about the Election in one place.
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS TRACKER : CLICK HERE
***Newer posts will be posted above older ones.
10:36 a.m.
Polls are open across North Central Florida.
RELATED STORY: EXPLAINER: Calling a race is tricky: How AP does it
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.