Election 2020 Live Updates: Polls are open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Election day has arrived in Florida.

TV20 will have you covered on the air and online with all the latest information about the presidential race and of course in North Central Florida.

Starting from 5 p.m., WCJB will have live cut-ins on the air throughout the night with the latest results and poll numbers, while we will also post up to date information in this story.

This story will also include links to all our stories posted about the Election in one place.

***Newer posts will be posted above older ones.

10:36 a.m.

Polls are open across North Central Florida.

University of Florida students who just voted at Precinct 31 at the Reitz Union say there was no wait. People with the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office said they expect this location to be one of the busier precincts today. #Election2020 @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/fYzimV39fF — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) November 3, 2020

Within ten minutes of waiting at the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, seven people came to drop of their vote by mail ballots. Be sure to drop yours off by 7 pm today for it to count. #Election2020 @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/kArpZkwEi6 — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) November 3, 2020

No line at Precinct 40 at Family Life Center. Voters say they walked right in, voted and were on their way! @WCJB20 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/w3pwXE7NjN — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) November 3, 2020

