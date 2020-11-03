First Amendment lawsuit against Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell fails to move forward

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An appellate court has ruled a lawsuit filed against Alachua County sheriff Sadie Darnell has no legal standing to move forward. The plaintiffs argued the sheriff’s office violated their rights by deleting their comments on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

On Thursday, an appellate court upheld a district court’s ruling that didn’t find genuine issues for trial. The judges ruled that since the pages are a limited public forum, deleting comments is not a violation of First Amendment rights.

