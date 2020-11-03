Advertisement

Florida football, Gators athletics reports no new COVID-19 cases

Florida head coach Dan Mullen, center, raises his fist to cheering Florida fans after an argument at the end of the first half as he was escorted to the locker room by law enforcement officers during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida head coach Dan Mullen, center, raises his fist to cheering Florida fans after an argument at the end of the first half as he was escorted to the locker room by law enforcement officers during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida football and Gators athletics reported no new COVID-19 cases in the month of November on Tuesday.

This is the first time since September that No. 8 Florida reported no new positives.

This news comes on the heels of a COVID-19 outbreak that saw 37 player infected, several staff members infected, and the postponement of UF’s game against LSU and Missouri.

The Gators were without several players during their last matchup against the Tigers, including starting kicker Evan McPherson and starting defensive backs, Marco Wilson, Donovan Stiner and Shawn Davis.

Mullen is hopeful to have more players available this weekend, when they play Georgia in Jacksonville.

“Well we certainly hope,” the Gators head coach said. “I have no idea what we’re going to have because we haven’t gotten today’s results. You have to get Thursday’s results. But I hope we have better numbers this week than we had last week.”

RELATED STORY: Florida Gators add six new COVID-19 cases in weekly update

Florida will face fifth-ranked Georgia on Saturday. This game could very well determine the SEC East.

“It doesn’t clinch it or seal anything, but I mean it’s certainly whoever wins this game, certainly is putting themselves in the driver’s seat to get to Atlanta,” said Mullen. “You’re two games up on this team and you’re really two games up on everybody else in the league at that point. So it makes it a big game. But you know, it’s always been a big game for a long time.”

The SEC allows individuals who have tested positive to go without testing for 90 days following their positive test result, so the Gators only had to test 50 players this month.

In total, Florida has now had 68 players test positive since the return to campus in late May, on a total of 2,971 tests.

The Gators athletic department as a whole had zero positive cases.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Florida Gators

Gators sound off after dominant win over Missouri

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:58 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Gator head coach and players share their thoughts on the team's impressive win against Missouri.

Florida Gators

Gators return from hiatus in mid-season form

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:06 AM EDT
The Florida Gators put on an impressive performance in their win over Missouri, Saturday night in the Swamp.

Sports

GATOR INSIDER: Gator football returns after two weeks due to COVID spread

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
|
By WCJB STAFF
Steve Russell previews the matchup with Mizzou in this week's Gator Insider.

News

Florida Gators add six new COVID-19 cases in weekly update

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
In total 37 players have tested positive for the virus in the month of October.

Latest News

Florida Gators

Russell Report: How COVID-19 will impact Gators

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
Gators insider Steve Russell gives his thoughts on the Gators chances Saturday against Missouri and more.

News

Dan Mullen and the No. 10 Florida Gators return to work after COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
No. 10 Florida is back to work on Monday after a COVID-19 outbreak saw at least 31 players and several staff members, including head coach Dan Mullen, test positive for the virus.

Florida Baseball Delivers a Shutout against TCU, Advances to College World Series Finals

Updated: Jun. 26, 2017 at 4:55 PM EDT
|
By Elgin O. Rucker
Cory Durden and Jalaysha Thomas named Scholar Athletes of the Year. Both took home $1000 scholarships each.

Florida Softball Falls Short in World Series Game 2, Lose National Championship to Oklahoma

Updated: Jun. 13, 2017 at 11:54 AM EDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr
Florida Softball Falls Short in World Series Game 2, Lose National Championship to Oklahoma