It’s Florida-Georgia week with SEC East lead at stake

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida head coach Dan Mullen, offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham comment on this week’s matchup between the eighth-ranked Gators and the fifth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Florida has dropped the last three meetings in the series, all of which eventually led to Georgia representing the Eastern Division in the SEC Title Game.

Florida and Georgia are each two games ahead of their closest pursuers in the loss column and the winner will have the inside track to Atlanta. Florida is coming off a 41-17 win over Missouri while Georgia defeated Kentucky last week, 14-3.

Additionally, the football program reported no new positive cases of COVID-19 in November.

