Lake City VA Medical Center plans to honor veterans at drive-thru event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Veteran’s Day is just over a week away, and Lake City is planning to honor those who have served.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, veterans are asked to participate in a drive-thru event at the Lake City VA Medical Center.

At 10 a.m., veterans will enter through Winn-Dixie, and drive in front of the VA, exiting by the emergency room.

VA staff will present veterans in their cars with pins, flags and certificates.

Staff ask that everyone wear a mask when presented with gifts.

