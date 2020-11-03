NCFL voters start heading to polls

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters across North Central Florida will be heading to the polls from 7 am to 7 pm Tuesday to cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Before you head out the door to cast your vote, remember to bring your photo and signature ID and double-check your polling location as it could have changed since the last time you’ve voted.

If you still have your mail in ballot, be sure to drop it off at your local drop box by 7 pm as every ballot must be inside the supervisor of elections office by 7 pm.

With a nearly 60% voter turnout rate through either mail-in votes or early votes, Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Director of Communications and Outreach, TJ Pyche, said they’re expecting lines to go quickly.

“We expect to have some polling places with lines, especially those in student heavy areas like those around the University of Florida but for the most part we expect it to be a smooth day,” said Pyche. “Some voting locations have already seen 70% of their voters turn out, so there really are not that many voters left.”

Ocala’s Suntran and RTS in Gainesville are helping voters get to the polls Tuesday by offering free rides all day long.

Find your Election Day polling location here.

Gainesville RTS bus routes on Election Day (WCJB)

Below you can find more information on the 2020 general election by county:

