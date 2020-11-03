Newberry given “Building Strong Communities” Award

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry is being recognized for its service to the community.

The Florida Municipal Electric Association gave Newberry the “Building Strong Communities” Award.

The honor is given to cities for offering extra community services beyond what is expected.

Some of services notes include the Newberry Watermelon Festival, Christmas in the City, numerous charity events, and efforts related to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.