RTS offers free bus rides on Election Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is offering free rides on all bus routes Tuesday, Nov. 3rd.

The goal is to ensure everyone who wants to vote is able to get to the polls.

Masks are required of you want to ride a RTS bus, and ridership is limited to 20 people due to the pandemic.

No proof of voter registration is required to ride the bus.

In Ocala, SunTran also is offering free rides on election day.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.