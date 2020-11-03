Advertisement

United Faculty of Florida at UF files grievance against University of Florida

United Faculty of Florida has filed a grievance against the University of Florida over the school’s spring 2021 reopening plan.
United Faculty of Florida has filed a grievance against the University of Florida over the school’s spring 2021 reopening plan.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - United Faculty of Florida has filed a grievance against the University of Florida over the school’s spring 2021 reopening plan.

UF President Kent Fuchs issued a video statement last month to faculty and staff, saying he and the school administration are planning for more in-person classes in the spring.

“We argue that the university has violated its contractual responsibility to provide safe working conditions for its employees and to make a fair and reasonable attempt to accommodate faculty members wishing to work remotely for health reasons,” said the UFF-FL in a statement.

“We contend that the university’s move to face-to-face instruction before the pandemic has ended is motivated by political considerations and implicit threats of budget cuts to the university from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis,” added the UFF-FL. “We question whether the university’s plan to go to a Hy-Flex model of instruction, where a handful of students will be in class and the rest will be watching the class remotely, is a good learning environment for UF’s students.

“We are aware that faculty concerned about returning to face-to-face instruction have faced a number of obstacles in their requests to teach remotely in the spring. Despite guidance to the contrary from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), UF is not considering age as a factor for accommodations, nor are they accounting for a host of conditions that may present an increased risk for severe illness from COVID, including asthma, Type 1 diabetes, and pregnancy. Nor are accommodations being considered for caregivers of vulnerable individuals, or for parents of children whose schooling or daycare might be interrupted by the virus. Some faculty have found that their doctors refuse to fill out the required medical documentation, due to privacy and other legal concerns.”

UF Workers for a Safe Reopening, United Faculty of Florida at UF, and other organizations hosted a rally outside of the president’s home on campus on Sunday to voice these same concerns.

On Sunday, we reached out to UF leaders for comment, and they referred us to President Fuch’s statement from Oct. 9, where he said, “the next step we must take is to significantly increase the opportunity for students to experience in-person, face-to-face learning. Our students deserve this opportunity.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Florida Gators

Florida football, Gators athletics reports no new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Florida football and Gators athletics reported no new COVID-19 cases in the month of November on Tuesday.

News

Election 2020 Live Updates: Polls are open

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Election 2020 Live Updates: Polls are open

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
TV20 will have you covered on the air and online with all the latest information about the presidential race and of course in North Central Florida.

News

Newberry given “Building Strong Communities” Award

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The City of Newberry is being recognized for its service to the community.

Latest News

News

Newberry given “Building Strong Communities” Award

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Lake City VA Medical Center plans to honor veterans at drive-thru event

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Veteran’s Day is just over a week away, and Lake City is planning to honor those who have served.

News

Lake City VA Medical Center plans to honor veterans at drive-thru event

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

RTS Bus

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

RTS offers free bus rides on Election Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The City of Gainesville is offering free rides on all bus routes Tuesday, Nov. 3rd.

News

Farm Fact: Community Supported Agriculture

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau explain how Florida agriculture is getting a hand.