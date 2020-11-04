Advertisement

Alachua County Party Chairs react on Election Day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Coming in to Election Day, the race to win the sunshine state in the Presidential election slightly favored Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Democratic voters had done their part to support their candidate by voting early, in-person and by mail.

Biden came into Tuesday, leading by 108,000 votes.

“The people are behind Joe Biden and Kamala Harris because they want a change," said Alachua County Democrat Party Chair, Cynthia Moore Chestnut. "We want a country that is unified and not fighting against each other. So, and I think that’s going to happen.”

Historically, Democrats followed the script.

But, as expected, the “red” surge by Republican voters helped to even the score before noon.

“The Republican surge on Election Day is far exceeding expectations and already eclipsed the blue surge from the early vote period," said Republican Party Chair, Ed Braddy. "But as far as party related turnout, it’s looking to be a very good day for Republicans.”

Once the polls closed and results started trickling in, both party chairs were apprehensive, but hopeful the sunshine state would carry it’s candidate to victory.

“Well we’re just waiting," said Chestnut. "Waiting, prayerfully. This is going to be a long night. I think in the end we will be victorious.”

“Feels a little too close for comfort, but I think Trump wins Florida," said Braddy. "And I think he’s well positioned to pick up the necessary states he needs to get to 270 in Electoral College, so I think he wins tonight.”

With the majority of the votes finally tallied, Donald Trump was declared the winner for the state of Florida with 5,544,563 votes. Compared to the 5,181,364 votes Joe Biden received.

Spooner is the first African American woman elected to County Commission in Bradford County history.

Clemons beat Democratic challenger Kayser Enneking on Tuesday.

Stan McClain will continue to represent District 23.

The Republican candidate beat the Democrat, Adam Christiansen, to represent the 3rd Congressional District the United States House of Representatives.

Darby Butler won the race to become Dixie County’s new sheriff.

United Faculty of Florida has filed a grievance against the University of Florida over the school’s spring 2021 reopening plan.

Florida football and Gators athletics reported no new COVID-19 cases in the month of November on Tuesday.