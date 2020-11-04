Alachua County preparing for a recount over Charter Amendment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Supervisor of Elections are preparing for a recount of a Charter Amendment that appears to have passed by a tight margin.

The county made the announcement on Wednesday on its Facebook page. The County Growth Management Amendment passed with just over 50% of the votes.

A further breakdown shows it passed by only 134 votes.

If passed the proposal would create a county growth management area that would forever govern land development, even after part of the area is annexed into a city.

If ordered by the Alachua County Canvassing Board, the recount in Alachua County will begin with a public logic and accuracy test at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8 with the recount process beginning immediately there-after.

This amendment is already at the center of a lawsuit filed by the city of Newberry, who argues it violates home rule laws.

