Congresswoman-Elect Kat Cammack is excited to get to work for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Congressman Ted Yoho of Florida’s 3rd District will be replaced in the United States House of Representatives by his former Deputy Chief of Staff Kat Cammack.

BREAKING: @AP Kat Cammack has won the race for the 3rd Congressional District. She is going to Washington D.C. and will be replacing her former boss. @WCJB20 @Kat_Cammack pic.twitter.com/rIRcLSwbJJ — Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) November 4, 2020

Cammack’s watch party at the Clay Theatre turned into a victory party as the campaign announced to the packed crowd that she won Union and Bradford counties early in the night. Her team announced the race had been called, and she won the seat just before 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

MOMENTS AGO: @Kat_Cammack’s campaign announced at the watch party she has taken Union County with 80% of the votes. The campaign has now called two counties (Union and Bradford) for Cammack. WCJB20 #Election #Decision2020 #ElectionDay #Election2020 #ElectionNight #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/h04VyhIRDd — Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) November 4, 2020

The Congresswoman-Elect said she has a meaningful title to uphold as the youngest Republican woman in Congress.

“I want to make sure that women all across this country have a voice and a seat at the table. Not just women, all Millennials, and Gen Z’s because at the end of the day, we are inheriting this country, and the decisions that are made today will impact our future generations. I want to make sure that we are giving so many opportunities to folks from every walk of life from every background that they feel like they have a place, and they have a voice to serve.”

Cammack is ready to get to work for the district.

“We have a lot of work to do; like I said, we are going to hit the ground running. I’ve already spoken with Congressman Yoho, and we’re going to begin the transition process so that it’s seamless. I want our constituents, particularly those that are working with Congressman Yoho’s office, to know that the work that has been done on their behalf will continue and all of the same projects that we have championed, whether it be rural broadband, whether it be human trafficking, whether it be the four VA Clinics that we’ve worked tirelessly to bring to the district. All of those projects will be transitioned seamlessly.”

Cammack pledges to serve everyone in the district. She said she is thankful for her supporters and hopes to earn the trust and support of those that didn’t support her in the election. She will represent the more than 700,000 residents in the district, which includes all of Alachua, Bradford, Union, Clay, and Putnam counties and parts of Marion County.

Kat Cammack took the race with 57% of the vote, while her opponent, Adam Christensen, took 43%.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.