Controversy over Alachua County Growth Management Amendment sparks ballot recount

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Controversy continues after a close call on Alachua County ballots surrounding the Alachua County Land Management Amendment. The ballots are still being counted but so far there is just over a 130 vote difference out of 120,000 ballots.

City of Newberry leaders have been the most outspoken about the amendment, from running a campaign encouraging voters to vote against it to filing a lawsuit over the matter.

“It deprives ... it locks the cities where they are at and it deprives them of the ability to develop and grow the way that Gainesville has developed and grown over the course of its history,” said Marlowe.

If the amendment is approved, Alachua County’s Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Regulations would exclusively govern land development, even if a city wants to to extend its own boundaries.

What you see in the green from the figure below would be protected from that development. The gray marks the current city boundaries of both developed and undeveloped land. The white represents open space for cities to develop and grow under their own review process. Still, some city leaders -- like Newberry Mayor Marlowe-- say they want more control.

“I want to thank all the folks who voted against it yesterday. I think it shows that we do care about home rule in Alachua County. We do care about our municipalities' future and the ability of these municipalities to direct that future for themselves.”

Alachua County spokesperson Mark Sexton said their comprehensive plan provides plenty of space for cities to extend their development and that the amendment just prevents excessive development.

He said the amendment specifically protects green lands that are crucial to the county’s air and water quality as well as wildlife.

“The places that have been designed for development have been designed carefully. Those are the places where urban development makes sense and we want to develop there," said Sexton.

A spokesperson from the supervisor of elections office said a revote will be decided on Friday.

