Darby Butler is the new sheriff in Dixie County

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a new sheriff in town in Dixie County.

RELATED STORIES: 2020 Election Live Updates: Results are rolling in

Darby Butler won the race to become Dixie County’s new sheriff. He was the only candidate on the ticket with 25 consecutive years in law enforcement. He began his career in the Florida Department of Corrections in 1994 before making the switch to Florida Fish and Wildlife where he’s worked since.

Some of the issues most important to Butler include implementing a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, expanding community outreach programs, and ensuring the health and well-being of law enforcement.

“I’m a hands-on type person. Have been for my entire career, 25 years,” said Butler. “I enjoy working with the people and alongside the people and for the people. In law enforcement, you have a lot of focus sometimes on the negativity. I like to view the positive side of actually really helping somebody.”

Butler intends to implement a drug task force team with the goal of combating and eliminating the drug problem in Dixie County.

“I want to really dissect our department and include a drug task force team to where we can aggressively go after the drugs that plague our county. It’s gotten out of hand the past few years and I really want to have zero drug tolerance in our county, which will help with the burglaries and the thefts and domestic violence, and help suppress those issues as well.”

Hatcher beat out fellow candidates Jamey King. and Nick Hatcher, the current sheriff’s son.

Butler will replace Dewey Hatcher Sr., who has held the office of sheriff in Dixie County for 20 years, including re-elections in each of his last four terms. He decided to retire this year.

Stay with WCJB for the latest results on Election Day.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS TRACKER : CLICK HERE

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.