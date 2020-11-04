Advertisement

Democrats Mary Alford and Anna Prizzia take both Alachua County commission seats

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County commission auditorium will see two new faces after the election. Both Mary Alford and Anna Prizzia have never served on the board of county commissioners before and will fill the district one and district three seats, respectively.

“I am humbled, and I am scared to do what that I need to do for Alachua county,” said Alford. “I shouldn’t say I’m scared, I’m just excited. It’s so much responsibility and I’m so honored that people put their trust in me.”

Alford is replacing Mike Byerly who served in the district one seat since 2000 and Prizzia is replacing Chairman Hutch Hutchinson.

“Excitement and just gratefulness to the community for getting out to vote and supporting me and choosing me to be a leader for this community,” added Prizzia. “I’m excited.”

Prizzia ended up with an even 60% of the vote and beat out her Republican opponent Joy Glanzer who finished with 40%.

Both these Democratic candidates outraised their Republican candidates in these two races.

With more than 80,000 ballots cast for each of these candidates, the voters of Alachua county are bringing more women to the table.

