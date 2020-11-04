Enneking concedes, Clemons will remain the representative for District 21

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chuck Clemons will remain the representative for District 21.

Clemons beat Democratic challenger Kayser Enneking on Tuesday, after Enneking conceded on Facebook.

House District 21 covers Gilchrist, Dixie, and the Western half of Alachua County. Clemons believes strongly in protecting Florida’s natural resources like springs as more people move to Florida every year.

“1000 people a day or a brand new city of Orlando moving to Florida every single year is a pressure that our natural resources have a hard time absorbing,” said Clemons in an earlier interview with TV20. “So I believe as chair of the House Ag and Natural Resources Committee that we must be accurately aware of and fund some of those projects that will help mitigate the pressure people are putting on our precious environment.”

On the topic of racial injustice and police reform Clemons strongly backs law enforcement but is still in favor of finding ways to improve departments.

“I am for rooting out the bad actors and bad police who cause a bad name not only for their departments but for the police in general,” said Clemons. “But without law and order and I believe in law and order we cannot enjoy the liberties America has to offer.”

