Explosives found in Marion County man’s home

A man arrested after MCSO found explosives in his home.
A man arrested after MCSO found explosives in his home.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCALA Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County deputies arrested a man for assaulting an officer and now he’s facing more charges for explosives found in his home.

Last month a judge ordered Paul Giangrasso to surrender any weapons after he was arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

On Monday deputies searched his home and found explosive rifle targets, improvised explosive devices, hand grenades, and a large number of firearms.

Giangrasso is being held at the Marion County Jail on no bond.

