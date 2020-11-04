Explosives found in Marion County man’s home

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County deputies arrested a man for assaulting an officer and now he’s facing more charges for explosives found in his home.

Last month a judge ordered Paul Giangrasso to surrender any weapons after he was arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

On Monday deputies searched his home and found explosive rifle targets, improvised explosive devices, hand grenades, and a large number of firearms.

Giangrasso is being held at the Marion County Jail on no bond.

