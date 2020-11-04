Florida man holds dog for $20,000 ransom

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars on Wednesday for holding a dog ransom.

Jeffrey Parris was arrested on Tuesday after burglarizing a home and holding a pet hostage in Gainesville.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s office, Parris stole $15,000 cash, two handguns, Louis Vuitton shoes valued at $1,000 and a Louis Vuitton hoodie style sweat shirt valued at $900. However, Parris also decided to take the victim’s dog. The victim told police, the 34-year-old man was holding the pet on a $20,000 ransom.

Investigators say Parris texted the victim for several hours, talking about where to drop the money and threatening to harm the dog if the money was not paid. Deputies say one of these text messages read, “will I be playing when I blow the back of her head off with your glock.” The suspect also told the victim that he was watching him and would accurately state the victim’s location - deputies were able to find a tracker underneath the victim’s vehicle.

When the victim moved the meet up to the next day, Parris raised the ransom to $25,000, at this point the dog owner was in contact with ASO. The deputies took over the victim’s phone to talk to Parris and organized a time to drop off the money for the dog. The deputies were able to identify Parris after seeing his car at the drop off location.

ASO eventually stopped Parris, who was found with the multiple stolen items.

He was charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, grand theft, extortion, grand theft of a firearm, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and convicted felon on possession of a firearm or ammunition.

