Kat Cammack wins District 3 race, becomes youngest Republican woman in Congress

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Republican Kat Cammack wins the District three race.

RELATED STORIES: 2020 Election Live Updates: Results are rolling in

The Republican candidate beat the Democrat, Adam Christiansen, to represent the 3rd Congressional District the United States House of Representatives.

Kat Cammack worked for Congressman Ted Yoho, the current representative for the district who is stepping down.

Cammack will represent the more than 700,000 residents in the district, which includes all of Alachua, Bradford, Union, Clay, and Putnam counties and parts of Marion County.

“We are championing these principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for everyone,” said Republican Kat Cammack in an interview with TV20 prior to the election.

During her campaign, Cammack said she wanted to fight for equal access to reliable internet and put a stop to human trafficking.

Cammack will be the youngest Republican woman in Congress.

Stay with WCJB as we continue to follow this developing story.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS TRACKER : CLICK HERE

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.