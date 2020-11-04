Marion County voters renew Penny Sales Tax

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Penny Sales Tax in Marion County has been extended for another four years after voters approved it Tuesday.

In the General Election, 70 percent of Marion County Voters voted to have the Penny Sales Tax renewed.

70% of Marion County voters voted to renew the county's #PennySalesTax, which is an initiative to improve infrastructure and public safety. With this renewed tax, agencies like @MCSOFlorida will receive some much needed upgrades to the jail, new patrol vehicles and more.

“Voters can expect this Penny Sales Tax to be used for the same things that it’s been used for over the course of the last four years,” Marion County Commission Chair Kathy Bryant said.

The sales tax is solely used to improve infrastructure and public safety and and under state statute, it can not go towards any recurring costs.

With this extended Penny Sales Tax initiative, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office will be one of the agencies to receive some much needed upgrades.

Some of the projects are a new security fence around the jail, new patrol vehicles, and a new mobile unit.

“Several years ago I was issued a patrol vehicle personally that had over 290,000 miles on it so it’s important to us that we get to your call in a timely manner and safely so having newer safer vehicles for our deputies to drive is a huge benefit,” MCSO Public Information Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

There are others in the community who are happy to see this outcome.

“The county Penny Sales Tax has been utilized by Marion County Fire Rescue for capital purchases. Those include new fire stations, apparatus, and equipment. The increase in revenue has helped us to offer to the citizens of Marion County an improvement in emergency services. We are thankful that the citizens voted to extend it,” President of the Professional Firefighters of Marion County, Daniel Garcia told TV20.

And it’s all done with purpose Bryant added, “This list is not a random list. We worked very diligently with our partner agency the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and then with the County Engineer and with Marion County Fire Rescue to put the list of projects and to go through and prioritize the projects and they’ll be done in that order,” she said.

And it’s not just residents who will pay into the tax, it’s everyone who spends money in Marion County. Roughly 30 percent is paid by people who come into Marion County and don’t live in the county.

But some residents remain firm on wanting no taxes. Several residents including J J Faro Jr, wrote on Facebook about the tax, “I’m sick of Temporary Taxes that seems to be a Permanent Tax! Enough is Enough!” he wrote.

But Bryant said without the Penny Sales Tax, other services could be cut and property taxes raised.

“Without the Penny Sales Tax it would come from Ad valorem and state shared revenue, our general fund and so that means that the majority of it would come from property owners within the county from property taxes,” Bryant said.

The extended sales tax will start on January 1, 2021 and end on December 31, 2024.

Information on the last four years of the tax and up coming projects can be found at marionsalestax.org.

