Republican Joe Harding wins State House District 22 race

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - North central Florida will continue to send mostly republicans to the State House.

People in District 22 in Levy and Marion counties have a new State House representative.

Republican Joe Harding won with 64 percent of the votes while democrat Barbara Byram took 36 percent.

Harding’s watch party was held at The Beach restaurant Tuesday night.

One of things that Harding touched base on while celebrating the win, was continuing on with his conservative message.

“The conservative message that we’ve shown for the last two years on the campaign trail, is the same message that we’re going to take to Tallahassee to make sure we defend life and liberty and protect our individual rights in Tallahassee so we’ll take the fight there and we’re looking forward to that,” he said.

Election night reporting in Marion and Levy counties is complete.

R results are unofficial until the final Canvassing Board meets and certifies the election.

