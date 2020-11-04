Results of Columbia County referendum ordinances and Lake City Amendments on ballot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

The results for the Columbia County referendum ordinances and Lake City Amendments can be found on The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office website.

Ordinance No. 2020-12

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTIONS

Shall the board of county commissioners of this county be authorized to grant, pursuant to s. 3, Art. VII of the State Constitution, property tax exemptions to new businesses and expansions of existing businesses that are expected to create new, full-time jobs in the county? RESULT: PASSED with 70% of the vote

Ordinance No. 2020-13

NON-BINDING STRAW BALLOT FOR A 15 CITY-COUNTY CONSOLIDATED GOVERNMENT.

Would you support a proposition on a future ballot to consolidate Lake City with Columbia County to form a city-county consolidated government? This is a non-binding opinion poll. RESULT: FAILED with 57% of the vote

Ordinance No. 2020-14

DEPARTMENT HEAD RIGHT TO APPEAL TERMINATION

Shall the Home Rule Charter of Columbia County, Florida be amended so that Department Heads shall no longer be able to appeal termination of their employment to the Board of County Commissioners? RESULT: FAILED with 53% of the vote

Ordinance No. 2020-15

ANNUAL REVIEW OF COUNTY MANAGER

Shall the Home Rule Charter of Columbia County, Florida be amended to require an annual review by the County Commissioners of the County Manager regarding his or her performance of duties set forth in the Charter and that the results of that review be presented to the public annually? RESULT: PASSED with 89% of the vote

Ordinance No. 2020-16

CODE OF ETHICS AS PROPOSED BY THE CHARTER REVIEW COMMISSION

Shall the Home Rule Charter of Columbia County, Florida be amended to provide for the enactment by ordinance of a Code of Ethics to prescribe standards of conduct for members of the Board of County Commissioners, County employees, and members of appointed boards and committees created by the Board of County Commissioners, no later than January 31, 2021? RESULT: PASSED with 84% of the vote

Ordinance No. 2020-17

USE OF SURPLUS YEAR-END FUNDS

Question Shall the Home Rule Charter of Columbia County, Florida be amended to require that any excess or surplus money remaining at the end of a fiscal year not spent must be used according to the budget for the following fiscal year? RESULT: PASSED with 84% of the vote

City Charter Amendment One

Section 105 - Rights of officers and employees

Shall Section 105 of the City Charter be amended to add a provision that prohibits discriminatory practices and actions against any individuals who are members of a legally recognized and protected class or group and allows the classes or groups to remain consistent with Florida and federal law? RESULT: PASSED with 80% of the vote

City Charter Amendment Two

Section 305 - Judge of qualifications.

Currently the City Charter provides that the City Council is the judge of elections although any opponent of an election must file their complaints with the courts of law. Shall Section 305 of the City Charter be amended to agree with the Florida Election Code and provide that the courts of law shall be the judge of the elections? RESULT: PASSED with 80% of the vote

City Charter Amendment Three

Section 306 - Duties of the city clerk.

Section 306 of the City Charter was enacted during 1968 and has not been amended. Shall Section 306 be amended to provide that the city clerk shall serve under the direction and supervision of the city council and a written contract; and be responsible for the employees within the office of the city clerk; and be the official custodian of all official records of the city, the city seal, and administer oaths of office? RESULT: PASSED with 82% of the vote

AMENDMENT NUMBER FOUR:

Shall Section 404 of the City Charter be amended to prohibit discriminatory actions by all persons who act on behalf of the City, when only the city manager is identified currently? RESULT: PASSED with 80% of the vote

AMENDMENT NUMBER FIVE:

Shall Section 505 of the City Charter be amended to replace the term “absentee” with “vote-by-mail” to agree with the Florida Election Code? RESULT: PASSED with 72% of the vote

AMENDMENT NUMBER SIX:

City Charter Amendment Six Section 512 – Canvass of return.

Shall Section 512 of the City Charter be amended to allow the canvassing of returns of an election by either the City Council or the Columbia County Canvassing Board? RESULT: PASSED with 61% of the vote

AMENDMENT NUMBER SEVEN:

City Charter Amendment Seven Section 513 - Oath of office.

Shall Section 513 of the City Charter be amended to remove references to a City Auditor as an official keeper of officer oaths or affirmations due to no such office being in existence? RESULT: PASSED with 73% of the vote

AMENDMENT NUMBER EIGHT:

City Charter Amendment Eight Section 603 – City attorney.

Section 603 of the City Charter was enacted during 1968 and has not been amended. Shall Section 603 of the City Charter be amended to provide the qualifications, powers, duties, and term of the City Attorney position as a Charter Officer? RESULT: PASSED with 78% of the vote

