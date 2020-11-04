LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City business owner Robby Hollingsworth wins county commissioner District 3 race in Columbia County.

Hollingsworth defeated incumbent Bucky Nash with 54% of the votes.

Nash served as commissioner for eight years.

“It’s just been a humbling experience and I appreciate all of the encouragement,” Hollingsworth said. “The people in Columbia County are really the reason I won. I just want to thank everybody and tell them that I need to get to work. It’s time for me to get to work and do the things that I said I was going to do.”

Hollingsworth said he is looking forward to meeting the needs of his community.

“There’s a lot of things that I’ve said I was going to do,” Hollingsworth said. “I’m going to stay in touch with the folks. I’m going to answer their calls and I’m going to do everything I can to be a good commissioner.”

