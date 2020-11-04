Advertisement

Robby Hollingsworth wins county commissioner District 3 race in Columbia County

Robby Hollingsworth defeated incumbent Bucky Nash with 54% of the votes.
Robby Hollingsworth defeated incumbent Bucky Nash with 54% of the votes.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City business owner Robby Hollingsworth wins county commissioner District 3 race in Columbia County.

Hollingsworth defeated incumbent Bucky Nash with 54% of the votes.

Nash served as commissioner for eight years.

“It’s just been a humbling experience and I appreciate all of the encouragement,” Hollingsworth said. “The people in Columbia County are really the reason I won. I just want to thank everybody and tell them that I need to get to work. It’s time for me to get to work and do the things that I said I was going to do.”

Hollingsworth said he is looking forward to meeting the needs of his community.

“There’s a lot of things that I’ve said I was going to do,” Hollingsworth said. “I’m going to stay in touch with the folks. I’m going to answer their calls and I’m going to do everything I can to be a good commissioner.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Spooner elected Bradford County Commissioner in District 1, Andrews wins in District 5

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Willy
Spooner is the first African American woman elected to County Commission in Bradford County history.

News

Spooner elected Bradford County Commissioner in District 1, Andrews wins in District 5

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Enneking concedes, Clemons will remain the representative for District 21

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Clemons beat Democratic challenger Kayser Enneking on Tuesday.

News

Stan McClain will continue to represent District 23

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Stan McClain will continue to represent District 23.

Latest News

News

Kat Cammack wins District 3 race, becomes youngest Republican woman in Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Republican candidate beat the Democrat, Adam Christiansen, to represent the 3rd Congressional District the United States House of Representatives.

News

Darby Butler is the new sheriff in Dixie County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Darby Butler won the race to become Dixie County’s new sheriff.

News

United Faculty of Florida at UF files grievance against University of Florida

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
United Faculty of Florida has filed a grievance against the University of Florida over the school’s spring 2021 reopening plan.

Florida Gators

Florida football, Gators athletics reports no new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Florida football and Gators athletics reported no new COVID-19 cases in the month of November on Tuesday.

News

Election 2020 Live Updates: Polls are open

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Election 2020 Live Updates: Results are coming in across NCFL, in Presidential race

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
TV20 will have you covered on the air and online with all the latest information about the presidential race and of course in North Central Florida.