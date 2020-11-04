Six arrested after year-long drug investigation in Levy County

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s office arrested six people in connection with a year long drug investigation.

Deputies say Michael Harvey is the owner of the home in Williston that detectives identified as a drug dwelling.

Five other people in Harvey’s home also face a slue of drug charges, including Sydney Allen.

Allen was found hiding in the box spring of a mattress.

Shane Styers, Anna Gonzalez, Johnathan Slaughter and Casey Popp were also arrested.

Bond for the six inmates total more than 188-thousand dollars.

