Six arrested after year-long drug investigation in Levy County
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s office arrested six people in connection with a year long drug investigation.
Deputies say Michael Harvey is the owner of the home in Williston that detectives identified as a drug dwelling.
Five other people in Harvey’s home also face a slue of drug charges, including Sydney Allen.
Allen was found hiding in the box spring of a mattress.
Shane Styers, Anna Gonzalez, Johnathan Slaughter and Casey Popp were also arrested.
Bond for the six inmates total more than 188-thousand dollars.
