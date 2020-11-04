Spooner elected Bradford County Commissioner in District 1, Andrews wins in District 5

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -In Bradford County, two women were elected county commissioners.

In District 1, Carolyn Brown Spooner defeated Robby Stokely with 56% of the vote. Spooner is the first African American woman elected to Bradford County Commission in the county’s 150-year history.

“This means the world to me," Spooner said. "To be the first, I look forward to the day when it’s not a novelty that any girl, no matter what her race might be, can serve as a county commissioner in Bradford County.”

In District 5, Diane Andrews defeated Carol Mosley with 75% of the vote.

“I know that the people of District 5 got me elected, put me where I am," said Andrews. "I am so thankful for all of their support and hard work for me and I’m just so excited and so humbled. I’m excited about getting started.”

Spooner replaces Ross Chandler and Andrews replaces Frank Durrance.

