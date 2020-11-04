OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Stan McClain will continue to represent District 23.

McClain beat newcomer, Cynthia Dela Rosa, for the District 23 seat in the State House of Representatives.

One has Several years of political experience and the other is entering the arena for the first time.

McClain has served for two terms as the representative and has previously served on the Board of County Commissioners in Marion County.

Some of the issues he is advocating for are protecting Florida’s natural springs and aquifers and education.

“One of the big areas that we’ve worked in over the past four years, I’ve been on the Pre-K through 12 Appropriations Subcommittee and so we hear a lot of educational things that come through there so we’d like to continue that work. We money aside last year for teacher raises, our funding for schools continues to increase every year so we’re proud of those things and we want to continue doing that,” McClain said in a previous interview with TV20.

McClain also told TV20 that he wants to continue advocating for the people of the county.

“I’ve represented the citizens of Marion County for quite some time. I’m going to continue to be the voice that I’ve told them that I’ll be. We’re always going to be for less government, look for ways to reduce taxes, look for ways to increase the ability for families to make a living, earn a living if you will and to be able to know that they’re safe and secure in the community that we live in."

