Advertisement

Stan McClain will continue to represent District 23

Voters will chose between incumbent Stan McClain and newcomer Cynthia Dela Rosa to represent them in District 23
Voters will chose between incumbent Stan McClain and newcomer Cynthia Dela Rosa to represent them in District 23(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Stan McClain will continue to represent District 23.

McClain beat newcomer, Cynthia Dela Rosa, for the District 23 seat in the State House of Representatives.

RELATED STORIES: 2020 Election Live Updates: Results are rolling in

One has Several years of political experience and the other is entering the arena for the first time.

McClain has served for two terms as the representative and has previously served on the Board of County Commissioners in Marion County.

Some of the issues he is advocating for are protecting Florida’s natural springs and aquifers and education.

“One of the big areas that we’ve worked in over the past four years, I’ve been on the Pre-K through 12 Appropriations Subcommittee and so we hear a lot of educational things that come through there so we’d like to continue that work. We money aside last year for teacher raises, our funding for schools continues to increase every year so we’re proud of those things and we want to continue doing that,” McClain said in a previous interview with TV20.

McClain also told TV20 that he wants to continue advocating for the people of the county.

“I’ve represented the citizens of Marion County for quite some time. I’m going to continue to be the voice that I’ve told them that I’ll be. We’re always going to be for less government, look for ways to reduce taxes, look for ways to increase the ability for families to make a living, earn a living if you will and to be able to know that they’re safe and secure in the community that we live in."

Stay with WCJB as we continue to deliver up to the minute Election coverage.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS TRACKER : CLICK HERE

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Enneking concedes, Clemons will remain the representative for District 21

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Clemons beat Democratic challenger Kayser Enneking on Tuesday.

News

Kat Cammack wins District 3 race, becomes youngest Republican woman in Congress

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Republican candidate beat the Democrat, Adam Christiansen, to represent the 3rd Congressional District the United States House of Representatives.

News

Darby Butler is the new sheriff in Dixie County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Darby Butler won the race to become Dixie County’s new sheriff.

News

United Faculty of Florida at UF files grievance against University of Florida

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
United Faculty of Florida has filed a grievance against the University of Florida over the school’s spring 2021 reopening plan.

Latest News

Florida Gators

Florida football, Gators athletics reports no new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Florida football and Gators athletics reported no new COVID-19 cases in the month of November on Tuesday.

News

Election 2020 Live Updates: Polls are open

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Election 2020 Live Updates: Results are coming in across NCFL, in Presidential race

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
TV20 will have you covered on the air and online with all the latest information about the presidential race and of course in North Central Florida.

News

Newberry given “Building Strong Communities” Award

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The City of Newberry is being recognized for its service to the community.

News

Newberry given “Building Strong Communities” Award

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Lake City VA Medical Center plans to honor veterans at drive-thru event

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Veteran’s Day is just over a week away, and Lake City is planning to honor those who have served.