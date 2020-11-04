TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Jackson Grieser (GHS Swimming)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -TV20 introduces GHS swimmer Jackson Grieser as this week’s Meldon Law Scholar Athlete. Grieser owns a top time in the 100 meter butterfly of 54.61 seconds, is a state qualifier, and serves as a member of the Hurricanes' relay squads. Grieser owns a 4.6 GPA and is interested in a path towards international studies.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.