Advertisement

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Jackson Grieser (GHS Swimming)

State qualifier goes the distance in the pool and in the classroom
By Cierra Clark
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -TV20 introduces GHS swimmer Jackson Grieser as this week’s Meldon Law Scholar Athlete. Grieser owns a top time in the 100 meter butterfly of 54.61 seconds, is a state qualifier, and serves as a member of the Hurricanes' relay squads. Grieser owns a 4.6 GPA and is interested in a path towards international studies.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Scholar Athlete of the week

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Sports

30th anniversary of Spurrier's first season as UF head coach

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Marion County basketball legend “Fast Eddie” Johnson passes away

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lake Weir graduate starred on the court before drug suspension, incarceration.

Florida Gators

Florida football, Gators athletics reports no new COVID-19 cases

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Florida football and Gators athletics reported no new COVID-19 cases in the month of November on Tuesday.

Latest News

Sports

It’s Florida-Georgia week with SEC East lead at stake

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST
|
By Kevin Wells
Gators try to end three-game slide in the head to head series.

Sports

Florida coaches discuss the matchup with Georgia

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:34 PM EST

Sports

H.S. football top plays

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST

Sports

Poll: High school football top plays

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST
|
By Kevin Wells
Vote for this week's top play winner.

Sports

Two Gators to miss first half vs. Georgia

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:16 PM EST
|
By Kevin Wells
Ejections for fighting carry a half-game suspension.

Sports

Gators sound off after dominant win over Missouri

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:57 AM EDT