Voter turnout in North Central Florida

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Every county in North Central Florida is reporting near or more than 75% voter turnout. For the 2020 election we’re also seeing an increase in early voting and vote by mail numbers compared to the 2016 presidential election.

Starting off in Marion County where we see the most registered voters, of the 205 thousand ballots cast, Trump wins the majority leading with more than 25 percentage points.

NCFL voter turnout
NCFL voter turnout(WCJB)

Alachua County appears to be a blue cluster surrounded by red as the only North Central Florida county where we’re seeing Biden take the majority of votes with nearly 90 thousand of the 143 thousand ballots cast in his favor.

NCFL voter turnout
NCFL voter turnout(WCJB)

In Levy County, the most popular voting method was by mail. The majority of the 23 thousand ballots casts went to Trump with nearly 17 thousand votes. Meanwhile, Biden took home just over 6 thousand votes.

NCFL voter turnout
NCFL voter turnout(WCJB)

Union county saw the highest voter turn out with 81% of registered voters casting their ballots in the election. 82% of those 6,200 votes go to Trump.

NCFL voter turnout
NCFL voter turnout(WCJB)

In Gilchrist County, 81% of the nearly 10 thousand votes went to Trump, while Biden sees 17 hundred votes.

NCFL voter turnout
NCFL voter turnout(WCJB)

In Dixie County, 17% of the over 8 thousand votes went to Biden, while Trump saw nearly 7 thousand votes.

NCFL voter turnout
NCFL voter turnout(WCJB)

In Bradford County, 77% of registered voters cast their ballots in the election. Trump received over 10 thousand votes while Biden received just over 3 thousand.

NCFL voter turnout
NCFL voter turnout(WCJB)

In Columbia County, 75% of registered voters cast their ballots in the election. Biden took home over 1,400 votes while Trump received close to 24 thousand.

NCFL voter turnout
NCFL voter turnout(WCJB)

