A house demolished in the Gainesville neighborhood a sinkhole opens up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One home in a Gainesville neighborhood where a sinkhole opened up is being demolished.

Two weeks ago, a sinkhole in northwest 13th place evacuated several families in the neighborhood. The sinkhole continues to expand, even taking a swimming pool down with it.

For security reasons, a chain link fence was installed around the areas where it’s deemed not safe to be near, while ground pads have been installed by Gainesville Fire Rescue just in case they need to make a rescue.

Neighbors have organized a GoFundMe accounts to help those affected with the cost of relocating.

There will be meeting about the sinkhole on Thursday evening.

