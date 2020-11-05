Advertisement

Adorable, adoptable pets in Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Alachua Co. looking for their new loving homes.

First up, one half of a dynamic duo out of their ‘paws on parole unleashed’ program.

Bruce Wayne is just over 3-years-old.

He and his partner have been working hard on their basic training.

Speaking of, you might have guessed he’s good friends with Robin.

Both the superhero and sidekick are looking for some loving homes.

Jacko is an orange tabby who’s about a year old.

He loves to be cuddled and would be plenty comfortable in a spot on your windowsill.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend, and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older.

Pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

