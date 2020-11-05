Baby Boom: NCFL doctor’s office sees an influx of OB patients after COVID-19 lockdown

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Comprehensive Women’s health has seen business pick up the last few months.

“We certainly have seen that we have been busier,” said Dr. Eduardo Marichal.

The Gainesville doctor’s health that focuses on women’s health, including obstetrics has seen increase of new OB patients by 25%. A lot of these new babies are scheduled to be born in January or February.

Which means?

These are the famous lockdown babies.

“It was a huge shock because I didn’t think it was going to happen,” said Crystal Miller, who is due in February.

Miller, who also has a 13-year-old daughter, was surprised when she found out the news back in June.

“My friends they do like to joke about us having a quarantine baby," laughed Miller. "We didn’t social distance properly; we did a lot of Netflix and chill, quarantine and chill.”

“And that is good and that is bad," added Marichal about the increase in OB patients with due dates around the same time. "It’s a strain on a system.”

This baby boom might strain the hospital and doctors’ offices come the winter during the influx of babies being born but having a baby in the pandemic can be stressful for a pregnant woman. Comprehensive Women’s Health allows partners at ultrasound visits, however, this wasn’t the case just a few weeks ago.

“It is a very scary time because you don’t know what to expect," said Miller about being pregnant during an outgoing COVID-19 pandemic. "You don’t know the next move and what is going to look like in the future.”

Crystal miller is not a first time mom but like many others, she is having to adjust to being pregnant in 2020.

“What does this mean for having the baby in the hospital or for doctor’s appointments,” she said. “Am I going to be doing this alone?”

“Some patients coming in for their first pregnancies is very hard when they can’t bring their significant others to their appointments," added Marichal. "We have even had to go outside to talk to the husband, while he is in the car with the other kids. We try to do what we can to still give them the experience that they like to have with the understanding that we have to protect everybody int he office and the other patients.”

Doctors have FaceTimed spouses, called them, anything to help this new family adjust to the pregnancy.

Women’s Comprehensive Health is also offering Telehealth appointments for non-emergency appointments and virtual maternity classes and support, as they continue to adapt to a COVID-19 world.

According to CWH, they will continue to follow CDC guidelines to make sure everybody remains safe

2020 continues to surprise, but not all the surprises are bad.

“So excited and so blessed and so thankful that we have an opportunity to be parents again," said Miller.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.