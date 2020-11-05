Bronson group set to hand out food Thursday

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -The Children’s Table of Bronson is planning to hand out food to those in need on Thursday.

The giveaway will begin at noon and last until 2 pm. The group is asking people to help those in need who may not be able to pick up food themselves, to aid those who need additional assistance.

A Children’s Table is located at 680 W. Thrasher Dr., Bronson, Fl., 32621.

