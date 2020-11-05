Columbia County Report: Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall visiting Lake City

COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Veterans Day is next week, and a mobile tribute to fallen US veterans has arrived in Lake City. The Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall will be on display at Honda of Lake City through Sunday, November 8th. It arrived on site today with an escort provided by Chapter 57 of the American Legion Riders.

“To me it’s great. You know you get to have people that have never seen the wall, haven’t had a chance to go to Washington, D.C. And if you haven’t been out there, I’ve been out there numerous times, and it gives you… It makes you cry,” said Rick Cabrera, Post Commander of American Legion Post 57.

The nearly 300-foot wall is a three-fifths scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington and, like the original, bears the names of every military member killed or missing in action during the conflict. The public is invited to view the memorial Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

After a career in carpentry was cut short by a combat injury, a Fort White veteran channeled his artistic passions into painting. And tomorrow, he will debut his work in his first art show at the Gateway Art Gallery in downtown Lake City. Peter Herrick describes his art style as “geometric abstract” and says the clean lines and angles give him the same satisfaction that woodworking did.

“I was constantly, in my job, doing numbers and angles, square cuts, a lot of geometry, so to me it’s comforting. It’s just the way my brain thinks," Peter Herrick.

Herrick was serving in a Naval Construction Battalion in Iraq in 2004 when his unit was hit with a mortar, killing five and wounding 33. After spending six weeks in an ICU in Bethesda, MD, he had lost part of his left leg and the use of all four limbs due to a shrapnel injury to his neck. It was in 2017 that Herrick took up painting, using a specially designed easel provided by the VA and a mouth stick. Now, he has built up a portfolio of about 13 paintings, each taking him two to three months to complete, working a few hours at a time with the help of a nurse.

While Herrick knows that his unique method amazes people, he hopes that visitors to the show will see past his disability.

“I would really love my art to stand on its own and not for people to look at it as ‘Wow, he did that with his mouth,’” Herrick said.

The show begins tomorrow at the Gateway Art Gallery with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and runs through the month of November.

And supporters of Columbia Senior Services will be walking for seniors this weekend. More than 30 teams will be participating in the Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser for the organizations Dementia Adult Day Care unit. The daycare was closed for several months at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic but was re-opened in August under strict CDC guidelines. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the center on Allison Court.

