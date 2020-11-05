Florida Supreme Court hears case involving a budget dispute between the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A legal battle between the Alachua County Government and Sheriff Sadie Darnell is in the hands of the state’s highest court. Lawyers for both sides argued their case in front of justices for Florida’s Supreme Court.

“The issue, in this case, is whether county officers have the implied, statutory authority to amend their final approved budgets which has established the itemized expenditures therein as fixed appropriations by transferring moneys at the object level of the budget without county approval. The plain language of the legislator’s comprehensive budgeting scheme makes clear the sheriff’s do not have such implied authority,” said James Parker-Flynn, a lawyer representing Alachua County.

Counsel for Sheriff Darnell argues that she is not required to go to the board for approval to move funds within her agency after money has been given to the department.

“The sheriff is an elected constitutional officer, sheriffs are not county department heads and are not accountable to the board in the operation of their offices or the performance of their statutory duties. Their dependence from county interference is protected by statute,” said Cynthia Weygant, a lawyer representing the sheriff.

However, Parker-Flynn said once the budget is approved, it can’t be changed unless it meets certain exceptions.

“The legislator has provided this balance to a comprehensive, transparent scheme where the sheriff has to certify her proposed budget, where the county can modify, amend, and finalize that budget as it deemed necessary. Those budget items then go into the counties budget where they become fixed appropriations that may not be amended except under 129.06.”

Weygant said Sheriff Darnell is free to move the money around to address needs within the department.

“While the counties do have the power to levy taxes and the responsibility of taking the sheriff’s proposed expenditures and weighing those expenditures against all of the other areas that they are responsible for funding and then they finalize and approve a budget for the sheriff. Nothing gives them any role in the future management or oversight of the sheriff’s budget. Yet, they’ve misconstrued the legislative intent, and they’ve misstated statues, and they’ve created these scenarios that don’t have any evidentiary basis.”

Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady questioned that argument.

“The idea that the other needs of the government can’t change quickly seems to me to be very fallacious. As someone responsible for the judicial branch, we facing changing needs all of the time because of unexpected circumstances. I mean, I understand the particular exigencies that may be faced by law enforcement, but such exigencies are not limited to law enforcement among all executive functions among other functions of government.”

Justice Carlos Muñiz dug deeper into the argument that the sheriff can move funding as she sees fit.

“If I think about your argument in a big picture sense, it makes you wonder why even have this process and a budget and specific appropriations for these things if then the sheriff can just move things around with the amount of discretion that you’re arguing for.”

“Well, again, your honor, the sheriff is a chief law enforcement officer of the county. They serve hundreds of thousands of citizens in the incorporated area and those municipalities without police departments. They’re first responders,” said Weygant.

The court has not set a timeline for when they will offer a decision.

