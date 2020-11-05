Advertisement

Food Distribution in Melrose to take place Thursday

The event starts at noon
The event starts at noon(file)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) -A trio of Melrose establishments are teaming up to host a food drive on Thursday.

The Melrose Fire Dept., Lake Area Ministry Food Pantry and Feeding Northeast Florida will host the drive at the Melrose Fore Dept. The event begins at noon and lasts until 2pm.

The event is drive thru and will be first-come, first-serve. The line to pick up food will start at 101 Park St., Melrose, Fl 32666.

A second food drive will be held on December 1st.

