Harvest organized for crop of Texas farmer lost to COVID-19

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - At his mother’s funeral, 49-year-old Layne Adams began to feel symptoms of the same virus that took her life. Days later on October 12 he would succumb to it as well, leaving behind his loving family, friends and a cotton crop.

“One day he was in ICU and the next day he was gone,” Adams' daughter Haileigh Muehlstein said.

She says it was a devastating call that contained the news their father had died after contracting COVID-19. Luckily, she said, there were people there for them in the difficult days to come.

“I don’t think we could feel more blessed,” Muehlstein said. “Nobody wants to be in this situation but we just feel so blessed to have such a community of people that surround us.”

Tom Gregory, a fellow farmer, knew Adams' crop north of Ralls had not been harvested.

“I got on the phone and started calling and texting farmers and had a tremendous response,” Gregory said. “Farmers come together. We’ve got farmers here today from Floydada, Crosbyton, Ralls, Lorenzo, Acuff, Slaton and Petersburg. We’ve got about 20 machines going today and we’re going to get Layne’s crop harvested for the girls.”

Gregory estimates around 75 people were set to harvest around 1,500 acres Wednesday. William Clark Green Cotton Relief Fund donated fuel and Hurst Farm Supply assisted, as well. The farmers gathered for a meal following the harvest.

“Without them, we wouldn’t have today,” Muehlstein said. “I’m just very thankful and our family is very thankful for everyone that’s reached out and been helpful to us.”

Gregory said there’s a brotherhood among farmers.

“I don’t know if [Layne] ever met a stranger,” Gregory said. “I think that shows today.”

That brotherhood knows tough times but there’s no choice but reap what’s been sewn.

“I see that he lived the best life that he possibly could have lived and made a lot of friends in the process,” Muehlstein said. “Even though he lived a short life, he lived a very plentiful life. I guess that’s all we can ask for.”

